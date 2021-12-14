Chicago neighborhood hires private security firm to tackle crime

One Chicago neighborhood on the Northwest Side is so fed up with crime, it's hiring its own private security to patrol the streets.

Armed private security guards could start patrolling the Bucktown neighborhood as early as this week, but just how the program will work remains unclear.

In a letter sent to residents, the newly formed Bucktown Neighbors Association outlines a plan to hire P4 Security Solutions, a private security company based in Downers Grove.

The letter states that an armed guard would patrol the area in a marked security vehicle between Armitage Avenue and North Avenue, and Winchester Avenue to Hermitage Avenue for 8 to 10 hours a day.

The program would aim to curb a rise in area violence, including carjackings, strong-armed robberies and muggings.

However, Alderman Scott Waguespack says the scope of the program, and exactly how it will work, hasn't been defined.

"My biggest concern is what legal steps have you taken to ensure the city is not liable, but really, what are the logistical steps you are taking," Waguespack said. "Do they carry a gun or not, where are they patrolling, how are they patrolling, and that’s something that the police don’t know either so there needs to be a lot more interaction here."

The minimum cost of these security services, according to that original letter, is $190,000 per year. It is asking residents to sign up to pay an annual fee to cover those costs.