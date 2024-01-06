Pro-Palestine protest temporarily shuts down DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A pro-Palestine protest temporarily shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday afternoon.

The protest, put on by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network Chicago (USPCN), is one of several over the last few months in the Chicago area.

The group is calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the USPCN, protesters first gathered in front of Dick Durbin's house, "because of his unequivocal support of Israel."

Protesters then moved to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, between Addison Street and Belmont Avenue, leading to a temporary shut down.

The group claims that two arrests were made, but Chicago police have not confirmed this.



