Pro sports in northwest Indiana? New bill aims to make it happen

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is hoping to bring professional sports franchises to the region.

What we know:

Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, introduced House Bill 1292, which would create the Northwest Indiana Professional Sports Development Commission to explore ways to attract professional teams.

The commission would study potential opportunities and develop a plan for building the facilities and infrastructure needed to support a franchise.

The bill also proposes establishing a Professional Sports Development Fund to help finance these efforts.

Harris had stated in a previous interview with the Times of Northwest Indiana that the initiative could generate economic growth, bringing money, business and new opportunities to the area.

The bill is co-authored by Rep. Ethan Manning, Rep. Timothy O’Brien and Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart.

What's next:

On Thursday, Harris announced on Facebook that the bill is moving to the House floor for a vote.