Project HOOD gets big donation from NBA star Steve Francis and Francis Family Foundation
CHICAGO - A local organization is getting a big boost toward its goal of building a youth center.
Former NBA star Steve Francis and the Francis Family Foundation have pledged $1.5 million to Project HOOD's leadership and economic opportunity center.
Francis presented the check to the organization Monday morning,
The donation will help bolster facilities for vocational training, business incubation and leadership programs for kids and adults on the South Side.