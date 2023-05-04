Protesters gather outside South Shore High School to oppose migrant housing plans

The Chicago Mayor's Office is preparing to discuss plans to house migrants at the old South Shore High School.

It's a proposal that is causing some stir within the community.

As migrants continue to pour into Chicago, 8,000 of them since last summer, the issue remains: where is the city to house them?

There is a meeting for public input Thursday night as there have been hundreds of migrants seeking refuge in the lobbies of police districts.

There is a group of volunteers, about 120 of them, who stepped up to make sure families have food, water and necessities.

The group continues to call police stations every day to get a head count and to see how they can help as many migrants are currently being housed at the stations.

One idea being tossed around is to house the migrants at the old South Shore High School.

One volunteer says anywhere is better than a concrete police station floor.

"We have a need and where we see that government has not stepped up and so normal people living in these communities are stepping up. Because there was instances where people didn't have water. There were instances where people [didn't] have food in 24 hours. And that to me as a human to human, that is just not something that we agree with," said volunteer Erika Villegas.

There was also a protest Thursday afternoon outside the old South Shore High School.

The public input meeting has been moved from the old South Shore High School to the high school around the corner — South Shore International College Prep.

It will take place at 6 p.m.