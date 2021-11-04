Proposal would turn McCormick Place Lakeside Center into massive casino resort
CHICAGO - McCormick Place's Lakeside Center could be transformed into Chicago's mega-casino.
A group of developers said they're ready to go all in on a billion-dollar investment to convert the barely-used convention space.
The 50-year-old structure has only been used a handful of times in recent years.
The so-called Rivers Chicago McCormick would have several indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will go through all of the different proposals and expects a casino-resort to open by 2025.
A statement from the mayor's office reads: "The submission of bid responses represents a major step toward the thoughtful development of a casino-resort that uplifts our businesses, employs and empowers our residents and encourages tourism. We look forward to the next phase of discussions to bring this world-class entertainment experience to our city."
Hard Rock International and Bally's Corporation have also submitted proposals for the center.