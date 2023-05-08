Officials to receive report on proposed Chicago Bears' redevelopment at Arlington International Racecourse

Arlington Heights officials will take stock of the Chicago Bears’ proposed redevelopment at Arlington International Racecourse Monday night.

The Planning and Community Development Committee will present a report at 7 p.m. on plans for the site.

Last week, the Bears franchise applied for a demolition permit but has yet to commit to building a stadium on the property.

Village officials are also awaiting the economic impact and transportation studies they commissioned in October.

The Bears officially purchased the 326-acre site in February, more than a year after signing a nearly $200 million purchase agreement for the property.