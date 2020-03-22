Prosecutors want Northwest Indiana murder suspect back behind bars

article

Prosecutors want a northwestern Indiana judge to reconsider his decision to release a man accused in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son, calling him a "substantial" threat to the public.

Despite prosecutors' objections, a Lake County judge allowed 40-year-old Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr. of Indianapolis to be released on his own recognizance and placed on home detention at his parents' Hammond home.

But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports prosecutors said in a Wednesday filing that Taylor "poses a substantial danger to the community."

He's charged in the March 2019 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond.

