Man stabbed to death at Prospect Heights motel; suspect in custody

The Brief A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at a Motel 6 in Prospect Heights following an argument. The suspect, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.



A man was stabbed to death during an argument at a motel in Prospect Heights early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a battery at the Motel 6 on North Milwaukee Avenue around 2:02 a.m., according to Prospect Heights police. They found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

The suspect, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said the stabbing may have happened after the victim and his friends got into an argument with the suspect.

Prospect Heights police are investigating the incident with the help of the Major Case Assistance Team.