Protest against vaccine mandates held in Highland Park, where the vaccination rate is 82 percent

Protesters gathered in Highland Park on Sunday to rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

They say the rules are an attack on medical freedom and privacy.

Organizers of the rally also said the mandates are hurting the economy by preventing the unvaccinated from spending money at restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

"Restaurants are the anchor of a community," said organizer Suzanne Wahl. "When we lose our restaurants, we lose our community."

The zip code 60035, which is in Highland Park, has one of Illinois' highest vaccination rates. More than 94% of residents have gotten at least one dose, and over 82% are fully vaccinated.

