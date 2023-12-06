Protest planned after alleged drunk driver fined $750 in fatal Oak Lawn crash

A large group planned a rally Wednesday night with the family of 28-year-old Murod Kurdi, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

At 5 p.m., members of the Arab American Action Network, along with other organizations and activists, planned to protest against the Oak Lawn Police Department's alleged racism and will attend the Oak Lawn Fire and Police Board Meeting later in the evening.

This is all in response to Tuesday's court decision to fine the woman who hit and killed Kurdi. She was given 30 hours of community service and a $750 ticket.

The Arab American Action Network and Kurdi's family say that is not enough.

Kurdi's mother, brother and other family members will be at the protest and will also be attending the board meeting.

Sources say that she plans to address the Oak Lawn Police Department's negligence in allowing Leanne Cusack to leave the scene after striking and killing Kurdi in June.

"It's not justice that somebody strikes and kills someone in their vehicle, admits to having been drinking, and admits to having been on their phone, admits to having been speeding, and at the end of that interaction with law enforcement, they just go home," said Muhammad Sankari of the Arab American Action Network

Attendees of the rally and meeting hope their presence will demand police accountability in Oak Lawn.