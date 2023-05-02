Protesters demand action from Chicago Housing Authority

Protesters gathered in front of the Chicago Housing Authority offices on Tuesday, calling for immediate action after several tenants are being forced to move out of their homes.

The Fair Tenants Union led the demonstration, demanding adequate access to CHA resources and personnel.

CHA recently canceled its contract with a landlord, Gary Carlson, due to the lack of upkeep in his buildings. As a result, tenants who use Section 8 vouchers to rent apartments in his buildings can no longer do so.

This is not the first time Carlson has come under fire. Last year, one of his buildings was gutted by a fire, and it was discovered that he had 72 active housing court cases pending against him.

The protesters are calling on the CHA to take immediate action to provide assistance to the affected tenants. They believe CHA has a responsibility to ensure that all tenants have access to safe and affordable housing, and that this situation is unacceptable.

The protesters have vowed to continue their efforts until their demands are met.