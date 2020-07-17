Protesters clash with Chicago police near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park
article
CHICAGO - Tensions were heated Friday night in Grant Park as protesters clashed with Chicago police, hurling objects at officers and attempting to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus.
Dozens of officers from across the city were eventually sent into the chaos to disperse the crowd.
There were reports of protesters being hit by police batons as the situation unfolded. There was no word on any arrests or injuries.
No further details were immediately available.