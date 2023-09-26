Protesters demand changes to Northwestern University's stadium plan

Opponents of Northwestern's plan to rebuild Ryan Field are about to march through town to voice their opinion on the project.

The university plans to spend $800 million to rebuild Ryan Field with the existing stadium being nearly 100 years old.

Most of that money would come from businessman Pat Ryan, who has pledged nearly half a billion dollars.

Northwestern wants to host concerts on top of sporting events, which many neighbors are concerned will create noise pollution, traffic and parking problems, as well as a safety issue with Evanston Hospital being just blocks away.

"We think it's a bad idea for a non-profit educational institution to be allowed to commercialize in a very outwardly for-profit business model. It seems contrary to being a non-profit," said Parielle Davis, VP of Most Livable City.

Supporters of the new stadium call the project a "no-brainer" for Evanston, saying it would be a huge economic boost at no cost to taxpayers.