Protesters demand changes to Northwestern University's stadium plan

EVANSTON, Ill. - Opponents of Northwestern's plan to rebuild Ryan Field are about to march through town to voice their opinion on the project.

The university plans to spend $800 million to rebuild Ryan Field with the existing stadium being nearly 100 years old. 

Most of that money would come from businessman Pat Ryan, who has pledged nearly half a billion dollars. 

Northwestern wants to host concerts on top of sporting events, which many neighbors are concerned will create noise pollution, traffic and parking problems, as well as a safety issue with Evanston Hospital being just blocks away.

"We think it's a bad idea for a non-profit educational institution to be allowed to commercialize in a very outwardly for-profit business model. It seems contrary to being a non-profit," said Parielle Davis, VP of Most Livable City.

Supporters of the new stadium call the project a "no-brainer" for Evanston, saying it would be a huge economic boost at no cost to taxpayers.