Protesters demand justice for Black security guard killed by police

Protesters gathered in Midlothian Saturday to demand justice for Jemel Roberson, a security guard who was shot to death by police outside a bar in Robbins, Illinois, in 2018.

Roberson was trying to stop an armed suspect who had started a bar fight.

But police claim Roberson ignored their commands to drop his gun and that is why they opened fire.

The officer who shot Roberson was put on administrative leave, but his mother and other protesters are demanding he be charged.

Jemel was a good person and he deserves for this guy to be charged," said Beatrice Roberson, Jemel's mother.

She said that today's rally helped renew her faith and motivation to keep fighting for her son.

Advertisement



