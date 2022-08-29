Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week.

The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building.

"We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday.

Activists and homeless people are occupying a former parking lot near Weiss Memorial Hospital, calling their tent city Rise Uptown.

They're protesting the planned development of a 12-story, 314 unit building where rent would start at $1,700 for a one bedroom.

The group argues the community needs truly affordable housing instead.