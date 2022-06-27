Protests over divisive issues spill over into fierce debates in the home

Both online and in person, fiery debates are happening in Chicago and beyond, due to several hot button issues in the news.

There have been several protests in the streets, and now, many of the fierce reactions are spilling into our homes as well.

"The country is more divided than ever and there’s a lot of arguing going even between people in the same family," said Mahir Wagh, Chicago resident.

Erwin Baizas agreed, saying, "a lot of things going on pertaining to the election, abortion, massive change."

The highly divisive issue of abortion keeps cranking up emotions and outrage.

Add guns, gay rights and elections to that, and we have a lot of places to clash, according to Doctor Suzanne Degges-White from Northern Illinois University.

"I think for the first time in 50 years, 40 years perhaps, people are really having to choose sides," said Degges-White, PhD, LCPC, NCC, Professor and Chair Department of Counseling and Higher Education at NIU.

Many people rage about how right their side is when posting on social media, so you might need to unfriend or unfollow.

"We don't need to expose ourselves to these things that rile us up. It's not good for my health to be spending an hour a day getting angry at things I can't take action on," said Degges-White.

Dr. Degges-White says taking productive action is key, such as donating money, getting involved in campaigns, funneling those strong feelings into something more meaningful than a Facebook rant.

And when you're speaking with family about these controversial topics, maybe agree to disagree.

"We have to ask do I value the relationship over proving a point?" said Degges-White.

One possible positive coming out of this protesting is more young people are getting fully engaged.

"Encourage them to do the work, do the research and then find healthy ways to share their beliefs," said Degges-White.

And settle in.

These debates are nowhere near over.