Providence Catholic lawsuit: High school hockey player alleges bullying, sexual harassment

In a new lawsuit, stunning allegations of bullying and sexual harassment targeting a high school hockey player have emerged.

The male student athlete involved attended Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. Some of the more shocking claims include players pretending to urinate on the student's belongings, as well as inappropriate touching, verbal, and physical harassment.

The lawsuit asserts that these incidents took place in 2022 and led to the student attempting suicide. According to the lawsuit, the parents reported the abuse at least 50 times and filed a police report.

The targeted student subsequently transferred to a different school.

Providence Catholic released a statement that reads in part:

"We were saddened to learn that a lawsuit was recently filed against Providence by a former student and his father regarding allegations of misconduct related to our hockey program. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, I wish to assure all in the community that if an investigation reveals that any student is subject to harassment, Providence will take swift action to ensure it stops and immediately discipline all wrongdoers."