Puerto Rican People’s Parade, Festival to return to Humboldt Park

The Brief The 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade will return to Humboldt Park on June 14 as part of the Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas, a four-day celebration of Puerto Rican culture. This year’s event will include new features like a local talent showcase, a Plátano Cook-Off, and a 1,000-bag grocery giveaway from Goya Foods. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Tu Casa Project, supporting youth and financial programs in Chicago's Puerto Rican community.



The 46th annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade will return to Humboldt Park next week as part of the city’s four-day Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas celebration.

Elected officials and community leaders will hold a press conference Friday at 1:30 p.m, at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture to unveil expanded festival programming, which includes new music, sports, art, and family events.

The press event will also highlight local initiatives and announce a major grocery giveaway.

This year’s festival, running June 12–15, will debut "Boricuas Got Talent," a local talent competition, and feature a Plátano Cook-Off, celebrity appearances, art installations and diverse food offerings.

Goya Foods will mark the occasion by donating 1,000 bags of groceries to families in Humboldt Park. Details about the giveaway will be released at the press conference.

Puerto Rican People's Parade

What's next:

The Puerto Rican People’s Parade steps off at 2 p.m. on June 14, on Paseo Boricua at Division Street and Campbell Avenue.

Organizers said the event honors Puerto Rican pride and culture, while also giving back to the community through proceeds that benefit the Tu Casa Project, a nonprofit supporting youth programs, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship within the community.