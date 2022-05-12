Pullman celebrating Chicago's rail car history this weekend

The community of Pullman will celebrate the city's rail car history this weekend.

On Thursday, two brothers closely tied to that history got a jump on revisiting memories at Union Station.

Al and Ray Quiroz visited the final Pullman passenger car ever built, which is now an Amtrak sleeper car. They both worked at the famous Pullman Standard factory and helped build this rail car 40 years ago.

"I enjoyed going to work. I love going, or you know, people that were in there. The bosses were nice to me" Ray said.

"I worked at Pullman Standard and the best my life was working with Pullman, and still, still in Pullman to this day," Al said.

The car was being cleaned up and then moved down to the Pullman Monument for the Pullman Railroad Days this weekend.