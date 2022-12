The Pullman Hotel Group hopes to build a 101-room Hampton by Hilton on four acres of what is now Pullman Park.

The project is slated to cost around $20 million and will create about 25 jobs.

It would also be the first hotel built south of Hyde Park in 40 years.

Developers hope to begin construction next year with the hotel opening in early 2024.