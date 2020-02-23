Pullman revitalization supporters say they have money for restoration work

article

Supporters of the revitalization of Chicago's historic Pullman neighborhood say they have the money for more restoration work, five years after then-President Barack Obama designated part of the neighborhood a national monument.

Longtime supporters and National Park Service officials gathered Wednesday on the Far South Side to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the designation as leaders unveiled the latest renderings of a more than $56 million revitalization project.

A central part of the restoration efforts is the Pullman Clock Tower and Administration building, which will convert into a visitors center.

That work is expected to be completed next year.