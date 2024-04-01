Pullman shooting: Man killed, 2 others critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

A man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Monday on Chicago's South Side.

Police reported that around 11:43 a.m., three male victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of E. 104th Street when a gunman emerged from an alley and fired multiple shots.

A 64-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 35-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black pickup truck. No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.