Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles to hit Walmart shelves this October

Nissin Foods announced on Monday its newest flavor cup: pumpkin spice. Cup Noodles’ new pumpkin spice-flavored instant noodles will hit Walmart shelves worldwide in late October.

Unlike the original soupy chicken, shrimp or beef-flavored Cup Noodles, the fall-inspired meal is saucy, not soup-based. It's made with a special pumpkin seasoning that's blended with sweet, savory and spiced ingredients.

"After 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good," said Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA.

As always, the saucy noodles are ready with a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave. Nissin recommends topping the meal off with whipped cream for the full pumpkin spice experience.

The company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, said it's going head-to-head with the pumpkin spice latte that originally kicked off the season flavor craze.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by Nissin Foods, more than 50% of Gen Z respondents are "obsessed" with "all things pumpkin spice." Sixty percent of Gen Z respondents said pumpkin spice is "their fall jam" while 10% said they craved the flavor year-round.

Gen Z may love pumpkin spice but the infatuation isn’t universal. Eighty-nine percent of respondents spanning from Millennials to Boomers are Cup Noodles purists. When asked if they would try the new pumpkin spice flavor, they responded with, "Don't mess with my noodles."

In fact, 65% of non-Gen Z respondents (people 25+) actually hate pumpkin spice and 64% said it can cease to exist forever. But that didn’t stop Nissin from creating its first-ever exclusive flavor.

Starbucks announced its releasing two new pumpkin spice items along with its already established "seasonal favorites."

In addition to returning products like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee, the Seattle-based chain rolled out Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dary Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.

Last year, Starbucks released the popular drink in late August but Pumpkin Spice fans may have to wait a few more weeks to satisfy their pumpkin cravings this year.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.