Purdue Northwest student sexually assaulted on campus, public safety seeks suspect

A female student at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind. was sexually assaulted Wednesday morning.

University public safety says the woman was in an elevator in the Gyte Building on the Hammond Campus around 11:40 a.m. when a man forced his way into the elevator and attacked her.

A witness saw the suspect running away from the elevator and the building.

The suspect is described as a 5’8" man with a thin build, dark complexion, age in his early 20s, wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and dark pants. He also was wearing a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PNW Police Department at (219) 989-2140.

The investigation is ongoing.