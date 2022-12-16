Purdue stabbing: Suspect accused of killing roommate ruled unfit for trial

A Purdue University student charged with killing his roommate has been ruled unfit for trial.

Two court-appointed doctors will now treat 22-year-old Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense.

The cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the October slaying of Varun Manish Chhedad of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed his roommate several times in the head and neck with a folding knife.