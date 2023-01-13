'Pure evil': Crown Point students allegedly lure and beat classmate, record video

Three teenage boys face charges for allegedly attacking a classmate in northwest Indiana and spreading video of the incident on social media.

The brutal beating is believed to have happened on Jan. 8 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, according to police. The victim was lured into a restroom by a teen that he thought was his friend.

The victim was then punched, kicked and stomped while another teen recorded the assault on their cellphone.

The victim can be heard on the video pleading with his attackers to let him go home, police said.

Police found out about the incident when an assistant principal at Crown Point High School became aware of the video and contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

"I am disgusted by this display of violence and utter humiliation from the boys who preyed upon the young man in the video. The images literally made me sick to my stomach. Not only did they bully and assault the boy physically, but they also attempted to shame him even further by spreading the video among other students. This kind of violence is pure evil and cannot be tolerated," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

The three suspects and victim are all 15 years old, and are all freshman at Crown Point High School.

Two of the attackers were booked into the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. A third suspect will face charges at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.