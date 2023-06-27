Puttshack opening second location in Chicago area

article

A second Puttshack location will be opening in suburban Chicago next year.

The upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience will be coming to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie in late 2024.

The new location will fill two floors and feature four nine-hole mini golf courses. The space will also have two full-service bars and a private event space that can hold approximately 120 people.

"Puttshack’s rapid growth and expansion of our one-of-a-kind mini-golf concept has been exciting to see, and we are thrilled to continue and take this next step toward opening in Skokie," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. "Having lived in Evanston for 15 years, I frequently visited Old Orchard with my family and we are confident the Skokie outpost will serve as the ideal destination for Chicagoland’s residents and visitors to gather for family outings, date nights, and evenings out with friends and colleagues."

A few of the most popular holes at Puttshack include life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four and a true/false hole.

"We are so pleased that Puttshack is joining Old Orchard to further solidify our standing as the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination for Chicago and the surrounding area," said Serge Khalimsky, senior general manager, Westfield Old Orchard. "As we continue to enhance our offering, adding Puttshack was a no-brainer, and we are happy to have this exciting experience join our collection of top fashion brands and dining concepts."

Puttshack's first location in Illinois opened in 2018 at Oakbrook Center. The brand now has nine locations in the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and St. Louis. There are also four locations in the U.K.

For more information, visit puttshack.com.