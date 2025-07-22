Ball python gets loose on CTA train
Oak Park Fire Department
FOREST PARK, Ill. - Snake on a train?
Riders on the CTA Green Line got a surprise Saturday night when a pet ball python named after Harry Potter’s Lucius Malfoy, slithered his way into a train’s control box—prompting an unusual call for help.
The Oak Park Fire Department was dispatched to the Harlem stop after the snake’s owner, dressed as a pirate, reported Lucius missing.
What they're saying:
"We were able to open the box, secure the snake and return Lucius to a very appreciative pirate, his owner. Not a typical rescue, but a memorable one for sure!" the department posted on social media.
Grateful and relieved, the pirate reunited with his scaly sidekick, while amused passengers and firefighters posed for photos to mark the memorable rescue.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Oak Park Fire Department.