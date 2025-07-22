Ball python gets loose on CTA train

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Oak Park Fire Department

The Brief A pet ball python named Lucius escaped from his pirate-costumed owner on a CTA Green Line train and hid inside a control box. Oak Park firefighters were called to the Harlem stop and safely rescued the snake. The unique incident ended with Lucius returned to his grateful owner and plenty of smiles (and photos) from rescuers and passengers alike.



Snake on a train?

Riders on the CTA Green Line got a surprise Saturday night when a pet ball python named after Harry Potter’s Lucius Malfoy, slithered his way into a train’s control box—prompting an unusual call for help.

The Oak Park Fire Department was dispatched to the Harlem stop after the snake’s owner, dressed as a pirate, reported Lucius missing.

What they're saying:

"We were able to open the box, secure the snake and return Lucius to a very appreciative pirate, his owner. Not a typical rescue, but a memorable one for sure!" the department posted on social media.

Grateful and relieved, the pirate reunited with his scaly sidekick, while amused passengers and firefighters posed for photos to mark the memorable rescue.