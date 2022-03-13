Quarterback Tom Brady changes his mind, says he's not retiring from NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he is not retiring after all. He says he will be back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall.

In a post on Twitter, Brady said: "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Brady had announced his retirement in February, saying: "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I'm not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.