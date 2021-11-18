R. Kelly associate sentenced to prison for setting fire to car of singer's accuser

An associate of R. Kelly will spend eight years in prison after he set fire to the car of one of Kelly’s accusers.

Michael Williams was sentenced for the arson.

Investigators say he is actually a relative of one of Kelly’s former publicists.

Williams was accused of setting the woman's car on fire outside her Florida home in June of 2020. This all happened before she was set to testify against the singer in his New York trial.

Prosecutors say it was an attempt at witness intimidation, especially since the woman was inside the house with two children when the fire occurred.

Williams pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this year.

In September, a jury convicted Kelly of a number of sex-related charges. He is set to be sentenced for that in May.

His next trial is set to happen in Chicago in August of 2022.