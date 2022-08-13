R. Kelly's Chicago trial: Motion filed to excuse potential jurors who've seen 'Surviving R. Kelly'

Attorneys for R. Kelly have filed a motion in his Chicago trial to excuse potential jurors who have seen any portion of the docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly."

"Any potential juror who has watched any portion of this docuseries must be disqualified for cause, irrespective of whether he/she believes he/she can be fair, where too great a risk exists that such a juror would base his/her verdict on matters not introduced into evidence in the courtroom," the motion states.

R. Kelly's federal trial that starts Monday in Chicago is in many ways a do-over of his child pornography trial in 2008 in state court.

At that trial 14 years ago, jurors acquitted the singer on charges that he produced a video of himself having sex with a girl no older than 14.

But a big difference between that trial and the one starting in a federal courthouse in Chicago is that prosecutors say the female in the video will testify this time.

Among the charges Kelly faces is that he rigged the 2008 trial by paying off and threatening the girl to ensure she didn't testify.

The woman is now in her 30s.

Four other accusers are also slated to testify.

Kelly is already doing time for a conviction in New York.