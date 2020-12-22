R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago set for Sept. 13

article

A federal judge Tuesday set a new trial date in Chicago for R&B singer R. Kelly, though the judge acknowledged it is "not set in stone" given the unpredictability caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber set Kelly’s trial for Sept. 13. He did so after a federal prosecutor told him during a hearing that the government would need three weeks to present its evidence against the singer.

Kelly is charged in a federal indictment in Chicago with child pornography and obstruction of justice. It alleges he thwarted an earlier 2008 prosecution in Cook County with threats, gifts and six-figure payoffs. He faces a second indictment in Brooklyn alleging racketeering.