Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in San Ramon arrested

UPDATE:

Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for a hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve.

Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police.

The friends were filming themselves on the social media platform trying different menu items when Krah made remarks such as "You're filming yourself while eating? You're weird homosexuals."

"It was a really big shock factor," Arine Kim told KTVU. "He did not look entirely mentally well. He just kept on spewing nonsense."

Krah is also accused of harassing another woman, Abigail Halili and her siblings on Christmas Day as they peeked into a store in downtown Danville with a similar rant. They are of Filipino descent.

The man yelled, "You guys are gonna vandalize the shop, you're gonna rob the place, I don't trust you guys. Leave! You guys are Filipino idiots!" Halili told KTVU.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two customers at an In-N-Out in San Ramon were the targets of a racist and homophobic rant, a video of the incident posted to social media shows.

Two friends were recording themselves on TikTok trying different food items inside the popular fast food spot when a man approached them and was heard questioning "You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals."

The man who is not seen in the video, but can be heard clearly, continued to harass the two as they attempted to dine.

"Are you Japanese or Korean," the man said. "Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?"

One of the friends told KTVU she was in disbelief at what she experienced.

"Honestly, if I didn't record it, I wouldn't have believed that it happened because, even some of the words he said, in the heat of the moment, I didn't realize he called himself a slave master. I completely blanked out he threatened to spit on us as well," said Arine Kim.

The video caught the attention of San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson who took to Twitter to try and identify the perpetrator.

Carlson tweeted out a picture of a person suspected of launching the hate-filled rant. Carlson said the man was in a Silver Mustang with a Florida license plate and is believed to have displayed similar behavior in another incident.

Elliot Ha, who was also on the receiving end of the rant at In-N-Out, said he is "truly overwhelmed & grateful with the amount of support being shown towards me, Arine & the #StopAsianHate movement."