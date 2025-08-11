Raging Bull to temporarily close at Six Flags Great America

The Brief Six Flags Great America is closing the Raging Bull for a full repaint. The ride's final day of operation before the refresh is Aug. 18. The closure follows the debut of a new coaster and updated park rules on chaperones.



Six Flags Great America is giving one of its most iconic roller coasters a major refresh.

What we know:

The theme park in north suburban Gurnee announced Monday that Raging Bull will temporarily close for a full repaint, with its final day of operation set for next Monday, Aug. 18.

Raging Bull, a fan-favorite since it opened in 1999, is known for its massive drops, high speeds and smooth, twisting turns.

Riders aboard the Raging Bull rollercoaster scream out as they head into a dip on May 26, 2016, at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

No reopening date has been announced yet.

Another fun ride

Even with the Bull shutting down, you can always check out Wrath of Rakshasa. The 180-foot-tall dive coaster debuted this summer and features a 171-foot drop at a 96-degree angle—the steepest on any dive coaster. It includes five inversions and reaches speeds up to 67 mph.

What else to know

As part of updated safety measures, Six Flags continues to enforce its chaperone policy for guests age 15 and under.

Since July, all guests 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older after 5 p.m.

One adult can chaperone up to 10 younger guests, and must remain on-site and available by phone during their visit. Anyone found without a chaperone during restricted hours may be removed from the park.

The policy was reinstated following a shooting incident in the Six Flags parking lot last month. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

More details about ride updates, park events and season pass options are available at sixflags.com/greatamerica.