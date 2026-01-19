Rainbow/PUSH holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast

The Brief Chicago leaders used an MLK Day breakfast to measure Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words against today’s political decisions. Speakers tied King’s teachings to immigration enforcement, economic inequality and the use of government power. Mayor Brandon Johnson renewed his push to tax the wealthy, framing it as part of King’s unfinished work.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words were used as a benchmark Monday morning inside a packed downtown ballroom, as political and community leaders weighed how well today’s politics measure up to his vision.

The annual MLK Day breakfast, hosted by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, took place at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park and drew elected officials, faith leaders and community members from across the city. Rainbow PUSH was founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., a close associate of King.

Throughout the program, speakers returned to a central question: What do King’s words require in practice, not just memory? They applied that question to immigration enforcement, budget priorities and how political power is used right now.

During the event, nine-year-old Langston Miller read from King’s "I Have a Dream" speech. Later, the Leo High School Boys’ Choir performed "Glory" by John Legend and Common, prompting sustained applause from the audience.

Measuring King’s words against policy

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson used his remarks to renew his call for higher taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations. Johnson said economic policy reveals values, arguing that those who benefit most from the city should contribute more to support public services.

Other speakers applied King’s teachings to immigration enforcement, referencing federal operations that affected Chicago neighborhoods last year and have since shifted to Minneapolis. They said access to civil rights protections and basic services reflects whether King’s vision is being upheld.

National politics in the room

President Donald Trump came up repeatedly during the program. Several speakers referenced his recent comments about buying Greenland, drawing reactions from the audience.

Speakers contrasted those remarks with what they described as unresolved domestic issues, including civil rights enforcement and economic inequality, arguing that national priorities should focus closer to home.

A notable absence

Organizers acknowledged the absence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who could not attend the breakfast for the first time in its 36-year history. His son, Yusef Jackson, told attendees that his father is doing well.

After the holiday

Rainbow PUSH said more events honoring Dr. King are scheduled across Chicago this week. Speakers said the conversation sparked at the breakfast will continue as King’s words are measured against policy decisions at the city, state and federal levels.