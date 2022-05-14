Rallies for abortion rights in Chicago, across country

A rally for abortion rights in Chicago was one of dozens across the country on Saturday.

A half dozen members of the Illinois congressional delegation joined other political leaders and women's rights groups in condemning the Supreme Court's apparent plan to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"We know they aren't going to stop with abortion care. They're going to come for your birth control. They're going to come for who you marry. How you love and what you learn. And we are all here to say hell no," said Paula Thornton Greear of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

After the rally in Union Park, the crowd marched east on Washington to the Loop.

"Thank you for taking a stand. Thank you for raising your voices so that the United States Supreme Court all the way in Washington DC can hear us in Union Park when we say we will not go back," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.



Chicago police provided traffic control and said the crowd was peaceful.

"I am here because I have had abortions," said Brittany Mostiller. "I believe that all people deserve access to the care they need and the care that they want. Period."

