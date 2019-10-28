Rally held in Chicago for African-American woman shot dead by officer in Texas

Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman, was killed at the hands of a white police officer in Texas on Oct. 12.

Officer Aaron Dean resigned following the shooting and is charged with murder. So far, the investigation shows he gave a verbal command and two seconds later fired through a window.

Jefferson died in her bathroom with her 8-year-old nephew nearby.

Across the country, rallies called “National Day of Outrage” were held in her honor. The group, Until Freedom, organized it.

People came out in New York, Atlanta, and Houston.

In Chicago, organizers called for justice in that case and others, where innocent black women have been killed with no justice.