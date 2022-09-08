Rankin man charged with attempted murder in McKinley Park shooting

A man was charged with attempted murder in a February shooting that wounded a woman in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Adam Lujano, 39, is accused of opening fire on a woman who was driving black sedan on Feb. 15 in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The driver was grazed by gunfire and lost control of her car, striking a light post, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition. Another man who was in the car was not injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Lujano, of Rankin, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, police said.

Court information for Lujano was not immediately available.