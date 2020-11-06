Chicago rapper King Von shot and killed in Atlanta: TMZ

article

Chicago-native rapper King Von was shot dead Friday morning outside an Atlanta nightclub, multiple outlets are reporting.

Von, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was killed in a deadly shootout outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta, with gunfire being exchanged between two groups of men who were arguing with each other, TMZ reports.

Sources told TMZ there were off-duty Atlanta police officers working at the club and an on-duty cop patrolling nearby and police also opened fire while confronting the gunmen.

In total, TMZ sources say six people were shot, including three who remained at the scene and were transported to the hospital by EMS. TMZ reports three other people fled, but also ended up in the hospital.

Three people died from their wounds, including King Von, according to one of his close friends.

No cops were injured in the shooting, which is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide, according to TMZ

Advertisement

It's unclear who shot King Von.

This story is developing...