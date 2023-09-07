Rapper Lil Durk and United Center face lawsuits over concert disruption

Rapper Lil Durk and the United Center are now facing lawsuits from fans after his concert was abruptly shut down last month due to a reported shooting scare, despite no actual shots being fired.

The lawsuits, filed on behalf of a minor and his aunt, allege that both the rapper and the venue are responsible for a stampede that resulted in the minor's injury.

The incident occurred during The WGCI Summer Jam, which included performances by Lil Durk, DD Osama, and FendiDa Rapper. The concert was cut short following the false report of a shooting and a stabbing incident involving a 20-year-old woman outside the United Center.

In response to the disruption, the United Center issued a statement the following day, stating that they are collaborating with authorities to investigate the incidents and emphasizing their commitment to guest and employee safety.

"It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone's best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely," the statement read.

The lawsuits are seeking monetary damages in connection to injuries sustained during the chaotic situation.