Rash of car thefts reported in Wicker Park

Police are warning residents of a string of car thefts reported recently around the Wicker Park neighborhood.

In each incident, victims left the keys to their vehicles inside unattended before their vehicle was stolen, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

At 8:40 p.m. May 10 in the 1200 block of North Paulina Street;

At 3:50 p.m. May 14 in the 2000 block of West Potomac Avenue;

At 8 p.m. May 18 in the 1900 block of West Division Street; and

At 7:50 a.m. May 23 in the 2000 block of West Pierce Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

