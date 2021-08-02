Rash of vehicle burglaries reported on the Far South Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle burglaries reported since June in the Morgan Park and Washington Heights neighborhoods.

In each incident, burglars broke the rear windows of unattended locked utility vehicles to enter and steal items, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The break-ins happened:

Between 2 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 18-21 in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street

Between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m. July 16-19 in the 1200 block of West 105th Street

Between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. July 19-20 in the 10400 block of South Vincennes Avenue

Between 1 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 23-26 in the 10300 block of South Vincennes Avenue

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

