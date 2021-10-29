Rat Capital: Chicago named America's 'rattiest city' for 7th consecutive year

Here's a distinction you don't want your hometown to be known for.

For the seventh consecutive year, Chicago has claimed top spot for the rattiest city in America, according to a new report.

Pest control company Orkin released its annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List and found the Windy City to be the unsightly vermin's most preferred home.

Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed by the company over the past year.

The other top cities for the rodents were Los Angeles and New York, which were number 2 and 3 respectively. In fact, there was no movement among the top 5 cities on this year's list compared the rankings in 2020.

Orkin says the visibility of rodents increased during the pandemic. The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced a lot of rats to find new food sources, leading to increased aggressive behavior.

The problem got so bad that even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for rodent control.

The pest control company says the easiest way to keep your home as rat-free as possible is to keep food securely stored away, clear out your cardboard and clutter, keep a lookout for signs of possible rat activity, and don't let your outdoor landscaping run wild.

To see Orkin's complete list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities, click here.