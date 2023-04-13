Raucous crowd causes disturbances, halts traffic along Michigan Avenue

Chicago police officers broke up unruly crowds that were causing skirmishes and blocking traffic Wednesday night on Michigan Avenue.

Officers were called to the first block of North Michigan Avenue around 10 p.m. to disperse a large group of people that were causing disturbances and obstructing traffic, police said.

Officers separated several people in an attempt to deescalate the crowd.

A 16-year-old girl was injured during the incident and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

No further information was immediately available.