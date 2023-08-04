Ravenswood SWAT situation: 1 in custody after shooting

One person is in custody after a shooting at a Ravenswood residence prompted a SWAT situation Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in a home around 11:26 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue. When they arrived, they saw two male and a femal exit the residence, police said.

The female had been shot in the jaw and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

Investigation revealed the person who shot her was barricaded in the residence. SWAT teams entered the residence around 3:07 a.m. and took a male into custody without incident.