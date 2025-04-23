Ravinia Festival ticket sales start April 24: here's everything you need to know

Ravinia Festival ticket sales begin April 24 at 8 a.m. for its 2025 season, offering music lovers the chance to secure their spot at one of the most iconic cultural events of the summer.

The backstory:

The 2025 lineup is one of the festival’s most expansive yet. Alongside big-name pop and rock acts, Ravinia will host an array of orchestral and genre-blending concerts.

Notable collaborations include Cynthia Erivo and Beck performing with the CSO, and Morgan Freeman narrating a "Symphonic Blues Experience."

What we know:

Tickets for the 2025 Ravinia Festival go on sale Thursday, April 24 at 8 a.m., available only at Ravinia.org.

The summer-long music event runs June 6 through August 31 and features more than 100 performances, with over 40 artists making their Ravinia debuts.

This year’s high-profile headliners include Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Lang Lang, Beck, Earth, Wind & Fire, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Lindsey Stirling, and Nas. Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, and Heart also make appearances, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra returns for its 89th annual residency.

Tickets start at $15. Ravinia warns fans to buy directly from the official website, as third-party sellers are not authorized.

RELATED STORY: How Ravinia Festival stacks its summer lineup

What they're saying:

"Ravinia has something for everyone—classical music, rock, pop, R&B, soul, Latin, jazz, country, hip-hop, DJs, movies, musical theater, and more!" said Ravinia President and CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon. "We are grateful to continue opening our beautiful park for communities throughout Chicagoland to enjoy an evening under the stars with their family and friends."

What's next:

Ravinia has begun a $75 million renovation project aimed at modernizing the entire campus by its 125th anniversary in 2029. This season, visitors will see updates to Pavilion sound systems and the newly transformed Sandra K. Crown Theater.

As always, Ravinia offers free park-and-ride service, and concertgoers can use their ticket as a Metra pass on the Union Pacific North Line.

For tickets and the full summer schedule, visit Ravinia.org.