TSA says first day of Real ID enforcement 'what we expected' at O’Hare

The Brief The TSA reported a smooth rollout of Real ID enforcement at O’Hare Airport, with most travelers arriving prepared with the required documentation. Passengers without Real ID are being redirected for additional screening, though delays remain minimal due to light travel volume. Officials said the real test will come during the busy summer travel season



TSA officials said the flying public is informed and that’s why the first day of Real ID enforcement is going well today at O’Hare Airport.

Security personnel trained for it and Wednesday is considered a low-volume travel day.

Passengers at O’Hare said they already have real ID or other documentation to fly, such as a passport or global entry but even a seasoned traveler can forget.

"I was supposed to be very well prepared, but I left behind my passport booklet and passport card. I’m very well traveled, I’ve got nearly 2 million miles. What am I gonna do when I get to the security checkpoint this morning? I’m going to see what happens," Joe Roche said.

What You Should Do:

It’s been approved and talked about for 20 years and now Real ID is real, required for domestic flights, but there is a grace period.

When a passenger presents their ID at the security checkpoint, they’ll be told if they are not compliant. A traveler who doesn’t have Real ID will be directed to another line and will have to go through additional security. They should plan for delays.

What they're saying:

"O’Hare can be a challenging place with so much volume and so much activity. I can tell you we are very prepared and we were very confident going in and, truthfully, the results are what we expected them to be," Federal Security Director for TSA Jim Spriggs said.

Travelers Kathy Tracy and Jackie Redmond were compliant long ago.

"I made sure we all have our Real ID, so we’re good now," Tracy said.

Redmond said she double-checked her TSA pre-check status with the airline.

Business traveler Ambrosia Smith did not have Real ID but she did have a plan.

"Well, I have my passport. I’m going to use that," Smith said.

Federal officials said this was a good day to launch Real ID but the real test of patience will be when summer travel kicks in, Memorial Day weekend.