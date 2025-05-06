Reality TV star sentenced in Chicago mail theft case

The Brief Reality TV personality Dylan Smith, known from "Love After Lockup," was convicted of felony burglary in a Chicago mail theft case. Authorities say Smith used a USPS key to steal mail from a condominium mailbox in May 2024. He was sentenced to 244 days in jail — time already served — and two years of supervised release.



A reality TV star was sentenced in connection with mail theft last summer in Chicago.

Dylan Smith, who appeared on Season 3 of the reality TV show "Love After Lockup," has been convicted of felony burglary following a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.

The backstory:

Smith was arrested on June 4, 2024, in connection with a May 2024 burglary and mail theft at a local condominium building. Authorities said Smith used a U.S. Postal Service key to access a panel mailbox and steal mail.

He pleaded guilty in Cook County Criminal Court and was sentenced to 244 days in jail, credited as time served, and two years of supervised release.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Chicago Division.

Dylan Smith | Chicago Police Department

What you can do:

Victims of suspected mail theft are encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov/report.