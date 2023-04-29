'Rebuild Together Metro Chicago' celebrates renovation of two homes in Blue Island
CHICAGO - The group "Rebuild Together Metro Chicago" celebrated the renovation of two more homes on Saturday.
The homes in Blue Island are the latest of more than 1,900 homes the group has renovated since 1991.
The mission of the group is to help elderly, disabled and low-income residents with home repairs.
"You guys make it look easy," Rebuild Chicago president Glenn Charles told volunteers during the celebration.